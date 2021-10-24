BJP connected religion with politics: Raashid Alvi on Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Raashid Alvi on Saturday alleged that because Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has connected religion with politics, leaders of other parties are "'forced to visit religious places" in order to connect with the voters.

Alvi's statement came ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya scheduled on October 26 to pay obeisance to Lord Rama.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "BJP has forced leaders of other parties to visit religious places because it has connected religion with politics. Most of the leaders are doing religious activities as BJP has started doing it."



"Every party wants to send its message to the public ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Ayodhya on October 26 to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Every party has the freedom to undertake a religious pilgrimage," he added.

Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla darshan', informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

