BJP conspiring to incite violence before Dubbaka by-polls, KT Ramarao tells CEC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state minister KT Ramarao on Sunday stated in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora that BJP is conspiring to incite violence in Hyderabad on November 2, a day before Dubbaka by-polls.



TRS also submitted representations to the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state police against the BJP.

"We received reliable information from valid sources that the BJP is planning to incite violence and create law and order issues in the Telangana state in view of the upcoming Dubbaka Assembly constituency by-election," Rao wrote in his letter to CEC Arora.

"I request you to kindly take necessary action to prevent any untoward or unwarranted incidents in the state of Telangana," he added. (ANI)

