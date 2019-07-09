BJP conspiring to topple Karnataka government: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to topple Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka.

"The BJP doesn't want the Congress to be in power anywhere, be it in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Karnataka. They are conspiring to topple the government in Karnataka. This unholy attempt to topple the government in Karnataka and the cheap ways employed in doing so are harming democracy," Chowdhury told ANI.

The 13-month-old coalition government in the state has slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on June 6.

"They are doing everything at their disposal to see the government falls. When you see the sequence of events, it is clear that the BJP is the one trying to bring down Karnataka government," Chowdhury added.

Commenting on the bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to do away with the automatic nomination of the Indian National Congress (INC) president to the Jallianwala Bagh Trust, he said: "This is the pettiness of the Central government. They want to remove it because they want to sideline the Congress party everywhere. It is saddening." (ANI)