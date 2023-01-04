BJP contesting Karnataka polls in PM Modi's name, but will he run the state? asks DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, State Congress president DK Shivakumar asked that when BJP is contesting polls in PM Narendra Modi's name and the party does not have big state leaders, then will PM Modi run the state in future?

He said to ANI, "Amit Shah said PM Modi will be the face of the election. That means there won't be any state leadership. Will PM Modi run the state? We want a leader in the state and Congress will provide collective leadership."

Shivakumar said, "BJP does not have an agenda of development. They spread hatred. That's why Rahul Gandhi is undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra and uniting India. As a party congress has the agenda of economic development. We want to empower common people by improving their economic status."



Ahead of the election in the state in May, BJP national President J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka on January 5 and 6.

Amit Shah came to Bengaluru on a two-day visit on December 30.

Shah's visit to Mandya and Bengaluru district of Karnataka is significant as the upcoming 2023 elections will be mainly fought in the Old Mysuru Region, where Congress and JD(S) are traditional rivals. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will put up a strong fight in the region. (ANI)

