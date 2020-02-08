BJP councillor in Indore resigns in protest against CAA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): BJP councillor Usman Patel on Saturday resigned from the party to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

After resigning from all posts he was holding in the BJP, Patel told ANI: "BJP has moved away from the real issues. It's doing only communal politics. GDP is going down. Inflation is rising but the party is bringing laws that create a rift between people of all religions."

"For about 40 years, I worked for the BJP with full dedication. However, I had to resign as with the passage of CAA in parliament, the BJP is going against its own ideology -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said.

Though Prime Minister Modi has time and again said CAA does not take away anyone's citizenship, but only gives citizenship, Patel asked: "What was the need to leave out Muslims. CAA, NPR, and NRC are linked to each other."

Patel has sent his resignation via WhatsApp to Gopi Krishna Nema, president of BJP's Indore city. (ANI)

