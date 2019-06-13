BJP councillor lodges FIR against Cong counterpart, five others in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): BJP councillor Sudhir Degde registered an FIR against Congress councillor Sarvesh Tiwari and five others for allegedly misbehaving and fighting with him during the second day of the meeting regarding the budget of Indore Municipal Corporation here on Thursday.

The BJP Councillor registered the FIR against Tiwari and his five other associates in Lasudia police station in Indore.

In the FIR, the BJP councillor stated, "During the meeting today, Tiwari along with his five associates entered the meeting hall. They started arguing with other councillors present in the meeting. When I objected to this, Tiwari and his associates misbehaved, fought and hurled abuses on me."

The FIR was registered under sections 323, 294 506, 34 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

