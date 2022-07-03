BJP, CPI(M) employing tools of violence, hatred to divide society: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP and the CPI(M) are employing the tools of anger, violence, hatred, and distraction to divide society while emphasizing the need to stay united.

The Wayanad MP wrote a post on his social media account after his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad concluded today.

He said that Congress will fight governments of both parties tooth and nail to ensure their anti-people policies, like the buffer zone issue, do not succeed.

"The BJP at the Centre and the CPI(M) in Kerala are employing the tools of anger, violence, hatred, and distraction to divide our society in order to further their vested agendas. We have to stand united against these attacks," he wrote on Facebook.

"We will fight these governments tooth and nail to ensure their anti-people policies, like the buffer zone issue, do not succeed," he added.

The Congress leader also expressed gratitude to Wayanad for their support to Congress.

"Thank You, Wayanad for the immense love and support you have always showered upon me. I had wonderful interactions with the people of my constituency and was blessed to have received the love and adoration of the young and the elderly alike," he said.



In the post, he also mentioned that the three-day visit had given him the opportunity to strengthen his connection with the people of Wayanad.

"This 3-day visit gave me another opportunity to strengthen the connection with my people, understand their needs, their dreams, and their aspirations. I shall continue to fight for the rights of the people of Wayanad. The Congress party will design approaches and policies to turn people's dreams into reality," he stated.

"The taste of the warm Pakkavada, Chammanthi and the refreshing Kutam Kulukki Sarbath I had at the SS Cool house in Koliyadi is still lingering in my mouth. Hope to return soon to savor these delicacies again," he furth added.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accused his party CPI-M to have "connections with the BJP" due to which the CM never comes under the BJP-led Central government's line of attack.

Speaking about his interaction with the Enforcement Directorate, the Wayanad MP said that he views the ED interrogation as a medal.

"When I was interrogated for 5 days, I wondered why they interrogated for 5 days and not for 10 days...I view my 5 days of interrogation as a medal. I hope they'll do it again," he said while attacking the CPI-M government in Kerala on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at his constituency Wayanad a week after activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), vandalized his office in Kalpetta on June 24. The Congress had alleged that the Wayanad MP's office was vandalized with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

