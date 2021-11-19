BJP dedicated to serving farmers, interests of agriculture: CM Khattar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the farm laws and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been dedicated to serving farmers and the interests of agriculture.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar wrote, "I welcome the announcement and appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the light festival of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the festival of Dev Deepawali. Bharatiya Janata Party has always been dedicated in the interest of agriculture and farmers and will continue to work for their welfare in future also."

Khattar earlier today briefly addressed a press conference on this historic decision.

"I appeal to everyone to mutually move forward on the issues related to farm laws. As far as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is concerned, and on suggestions from farmers, Prime Minister has announced that a committee comprising farmers, states, Centre...will be formed to take a decision on the matter," Khattar said.



"Farmers should not worry...If the Prime Minister has announced that 3 farm laws will be withdrawn then indeed, it will happen. Even Haryana Opposition leader in assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda ji has asked people to have faith... There is nothing not to trust. If there is distrust, then it's sad," Khattar said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

