BJP delegation arrives at Basirhat hospital, will hold protest on June 12

BJP workers protest against Basirhat incident in West Bengal
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:35 IST

Basirhat (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Sunday arrived at the Basirhat hospital where the postmortem of the deceased BJP workers was taking place.
Speaking to media, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "Post mortem of our party's members is going on and two bodies have been handed over till now. We will remain here till remaining bodies are given to relatives. On June 12 we do a massive protest against the brutal killing of BJP members".
Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.
The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas.
Violence broke out after TMC workers allegedly removed the flags with BJP symbol from a building here.
Earlier in the day, the Home Minister Amit Shah had sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident of violence between the BJP and TMC workers in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday in which reportedly 5 BJP and 1 TMC worker lost their lives.
"Union Home Minister has asked for a report from the state government and I am sure Centre will take this up seriously. There is a lot of anger among the people over the incident," said Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary.
"TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and Chief Minister is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders," said Mukul Roy.
Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading blame over the issue.
The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.
In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 national polls. (ANI)

