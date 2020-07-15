BJP delegation meets Amit Shah, demands CBI inquiry into party MLA's death in Bengal

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A BJP delegation on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy in West Bengal.

BJP MPs Kailash Vijayavargiya and Babul Supriyo were present in the delegation.

The party has alleged that the leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Mamata Banerjee-led government are constantly attacking BJP workers. It has claimed that 105 BJP workers have been murdered in West Bengal so far.

The delegation handed over a three-page memorandum to the Home Minister, pointing out the facts related to the legislator's murder. They said that the West Bengal government is repeatedly describing the incident as a suicide case.

After meeting the Home Minister, BJP general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya told the media, "If there is no CBI investigation in this case, the facts will not come out. So, we have demanded a CBI inquiry."

Earlier, the BJP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection to the matter. Talking to the media after the meeting, Vijayvargiya said he told the President about the situation in West Bengal and the "hooliganism" of the TMC leaders.

During the meeting, the delegation demanded the dissolution of the present assembly of West Bengal and imposition of President's rule in the state. (ANI)

