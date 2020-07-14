BJP delegation meets Bengal Guv over MLA's death, demands CBI probe

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): A delegation of West Bengal BJP leaders led by state president Dilip Ghosh met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday over the death of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging in Bindal near his home.

"We have demanded a CBI probe in our meeting with the Governor. Postmortem must be done by a medical team and it should be recorded. Also, it should be done at a medical college to remove any chances of foul play," Ghosh told ANI here after meeting with Dhankhar.

The state BJP chief said that the assurance of a CID inquiry by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government would not be enough and pushed for a CBI inquiry.

"They always have a script ready, the police give a statement. The CID inquiry is done here as a face-saving mechanism in Bengal. Such acts here are happening with the help of the police. The government here is using police to silence the opposition parties. That is why we are demanding a CBI inquiry in this," he added.

Ghosh asserted that through the 'bandh' called by the BJP in northern districts of the state on Tuesday, the party is seeking the cooperation of the people in protesting against the "violent act".

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Sinha who accompanied Ghosh to the meeting with the Governor said, "A judicial inquiry under at least a sitting judge of the High Court should be done to give some kind of consolation to the public. We do not believe in the CID inquiry. Our first demand is for a CBI inquiry, if that is not fulfilled, a judicial inquiry should be conducted at least."

Roy's body was found hanging outside his residence in Uttar Dinajpur district earlier in the day. Following this, members and workers of the BJP state unit staged a protest in Kolkata.

Earlier today, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Raiganj Sumit Kumar said that three persons were named in the suicide note recovered from the pocket of the deceased MLA.

"Today morning a case was reported when the body of MLA Hemtabad Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging outside his house at Raiganj. The police team which went there, after an investigation found a suicide note in his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death," Kumar told ANI here.

"The family has identified the handwriting as that of the deceased MLA. We are looking into all angles and evidence. But prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide," he added. (ANI)

