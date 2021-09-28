BJP delegation meets ECI, violence, West Bengal by-poll issues raised

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising of Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Om Pathak met the Election commission of India (ECI) over violence and issues related to West Bengal by-elections on Tuesday.

After meeting the officials of ECI, Yadav told the media person that the delegation has demanded action against the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government.

"We met EC and told them that polls and violence are synonyms to each other in West Bengal. It seems that Didi and her workers have more faith in violence than polls. Attacks on Dilip Ghosh showed that TMC and the West Bengal government consider violence to be a democracy. We demand action," Yadav said.

The union minister informed that the EC had asked the state government to submit a report on the incident, where it had mentioned that eight people were arrested in the matter.

"We think the arrests are just eyewash. If 8 were arrested, the attack did take place. The mentality of TMC workers behind the attack is a misfortune for this nation's democracy. We also demanded from EC that they appoint micro-observers. We submitted an audio digital CD of the entire incident," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Ghosh alleged that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

He also alleged that one of the BJP workers who were accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

The BJP leader had also demanded the suspension of the upcoming by-poll on the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal.

West Bengal BJP unit has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state over alleged attacks. In the letter, BJP also alleged that its candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll "was molested" by DCP South Division.

The voting on the seat will take place on September 30. (ANI)