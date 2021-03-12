BJP delegation meets Election Commission, demands impartial probe into 'attack' on Mamata

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): A BJP delegation met the Election Commission of India on Friday and demanded an impartial probe into an alleged attack on Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Election Commission, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, said: "Today, BJP delegation led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal met the Election Commission. We demanded an impartial probe into the March 10 incident. Whenever any candidate goes to file a form (nomination), after that if that candidate participates in any rally, then it is video-graphed by the Election Commission. We have demanded that that first video of the matter should be made public."

The BJP leader also demanded the Election Commission to take action against the undue influence allegedly by the TMC party people.

"When we submitted a memorandum to Election Commission in West Bengal, we said that TMC people have been appointed as administrators in local body and corporation by Mamata Banerjee government. No political party is able to put up a banner, do a political campaign due to these people. The Election Commission should take action against this undue influence," he said.

Yadav also said special observers should be appointed for sensitive constituencies.



The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on March 10, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has been discharged from the hospital.

"CM Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests. She has been advised to review after 7 days," SSKM Hospital said.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

