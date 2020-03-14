BJP delegation meets MP Guv Tandon, request floor test

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A BJP delegation met Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday requesting him to conduct a floor test in the assembly.

BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the governor.

The delegation handed over a letter to the governor requesting him to hold an assembly session before March 16 and conduct the floor test. They have also requested the governor for videography of the floor test.

22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, have tendered their resignation from the Legislative Assembly on March 10.

The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. Of late, the rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came out in the open with the former criticizing the Chief Minister on multiple occasions.

Scindia later went on to join the BJP. (ANI)

