BJP delegation meets Telangana Governor, submits memorandum on 'irregularities' in TRS govt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 : A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Dr Laxman met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum on "irregularities in the state government".

"A memorandum (was submitted) on issues of illegal mining and irregular, the improper tendering process of the smart city works by the state ruling party to Tamilsai Soundarajan, Governor of Telangana," K Madhavi, BJP Telangana state official spokesperson told ANI.

She added, "Illegal granite quarry in Karimnagar between 2008 and 2011, Rs 124 crore worth of granites were recovered at Kakinada port and in 2013 the vigilance officials have laid a fine of Rs 600 crores totalling amount to Rs 749 crore. After this government came into power, they were hand-in-glove with those companies and tried to reduce the fine levied on them by issuing a memo, which is against the mining rules. And later the court dismissed the memo that the Telangana government passed."

Under this, Madhavi stated that Rs 749 crore, which is pending, has to be paid to the government. Permissions for mining has been taken for 1 acre and done on more than 10 acres, she said.

"With this the environment, labour and agricultural issues arise and tax is not been paid," Madhavi said.

"Across India, all smart city works are progressing at a faster pace, but in Karimnagar, the sitting MLA or the other leaders are ensuring that the work does not progress because they want the work to be given to same contractors and not to anybody else," she added.