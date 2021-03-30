BJP delegation meets WB Governor, demands strict action for death of party worker's mother

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding strict action against those responsible for the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker.

The memorandum read, "We are deeply pained by the demise of Smt Shova Majumdar, who was brutally beaten up by TMC goons. Eighty-five-year-old Smt Shova Majumdar, mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, was brutally assaulted by TMC goons on the morning of 27 Feb 2021. They pushed her to the ground and hit her, including on the face and many parts of the body. Attackers also threatened her to keep mouth shut and showed no mercy."

"Smt Shova Majumdar was also a daughter of Bengal. FIR was registered, but the police didn't take any action. Even Chief Minister Hon'ble Mamata Banerjee failed to utter a single consolation word for this daughter of Bengal. With deep regret, Smt. Shova Mazumdar passed away this morning under extreme pain post ghastly attack on her," the memorandum undersigned by Agnimitra Paul, President Mohila Morcha of West Bengal read.

"We are anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Smt. Shova Majumdar. Women in the State are currently not safe and given the increasing instances of violence against them, we humbly request you in your position as Head of the State to take sternest action. Our demand for your consideration are as follows: Modification of charge against the accused in the FIR to include sec 302 of IPC and 2. The matter should be moved to and tried at a Fast Track Court for speedy delivery of justice," it added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdar's 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the octagenarian mother of the BJP candidate, saying her death will haunt Mamata Banerjee for long.

"Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain and wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for a long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters and mothers," he said.



Taking to Twitter, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "I wish peace to Nimta's old mother Shobha Majumdar's soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal's 'mother' as well as its 'daughter'. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal's mothers and daughters."

Gopal Majumdar had alleged last month that three TMC workers attacked his house and mother.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha Majumdar had earlier told ANI.

Following the attack, several BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari had visited Shobha's residence to take her to the hospital. She was being treated at a private hospital and had returned to her home four days ago.

Following her death, BJP candidate in Dumdam Uttar constituency Dr Archana Majumdar blamed TMC activists for the attack.

Her son Gopal also stated that if she was not attacked last month, she would have lived longer. Gopal, who had earlier lost his father, said that he has become completely alone after losing his mother.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal, as the state moves on to the second phase of the assembly elections. (ANI)

