BJP delegation to visit South Korea tomorrow for a week

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao is scheduled to visit South Korea for a week on October 14 with an aim to foster better relations with it.

According to the official statement, the delegation will meet government leaders, leaders of the Democratic Party, business houses, eminent persons in the socio-Cultural fields and other stakeholders of governance and development.

Besides Rao, Senior BJP spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri, lawmaker Umesh G Jadhav, convener of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department Vijay Chauthaiwale, Director of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerji Research Foundation Anirban Ganguly and Ashwin Johar from BJP's Foreign Affairs Department will be in South Korea from October 14 to 20.

The purpose of the visit is to foster better relations between India and Korea at the party level. The delegation will try to understand Korean society and help them understand India better.

The leaders will also interact with Indians residing in the country. They will also visit the borders between North and South Korea.

Ahead of the visit, the delegation has already met the experts on country's matters, groups working on the business and trade-related issues from various business and industry associations like FICCI, PHD Chamber and former Indian Ambassadors to the Republic of Korea followed by a briefing from the Korean Embassy.

This is a part of the "Knowledge Exchange Programme" which the BJP has decided to have with political parties and leaders across the world.

India has initiated a 'Look East' policy under which it has identified the potential partners in East Asia where mutually beneficial targets can be achieved, read the statement.

With Korea's look South policy, it is clear that the Indian and Korean visions will converge. It will be an opportunity to synergise the untapped potential.

The Republic of Korea has emerged as an economic powerhouse not only in Asia but in the whole world. It with the specialization as the world's second-largest chipmaker, with leading companies like Hyundai and Samsung is steering the global growth story.

Notably, in February earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the country to strengthen the bilateral relations. His visit has put a milestone in developing the strategic alliance between the two democracies, said the statement. (ANI)

