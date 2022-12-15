BJP demands action against Pateria for controversial remarks against PM Modi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson NV Subhash, on Wednesday, demanded stern action against former minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria for his 'kill Modi' remarks.

Subhash, appreciating the Madhya Pradesh government's action against Pateria said, "Merely sending to jail is not enough. Such people should be dealt with severely and punished so that nobody should dare to use objectionable and unparliamentary words against the persons who assumed top constitutional posts".

He further said, "It was the habit of Congress leaders first to use objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later claim that their statement was misrepresented".

"Congress leaders are desperate due to the success of PM Modi and his government and are indulging in mudslinging campaigns against Modi", he further stated.

"The remarks of Raja Pateria reveal the real face of the Congress party which has launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra", he added.

Notably, Raja Pateria was arrested by the Panna police from his residence at Hatta in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday around 6 am.

Pateria made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House, Panna on Sunday.



Pateria was heard saying on Sunday, "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution". Later Pateria clarified that hatya (which in hindi means kill) was metaphorically used by him "in the sense of defeating him".

An FIR was registered against veteran Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria for making a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Powai police station of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Monday.

According to the FIR copy, Pateria said, "PM Modi will end elections, he will divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future life of Dalits and tribals are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved then be ready to kill Modi. Murder in a sense, defeating Modi."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday condemned Congress leader Raja Pateria's alleged 'Kill Modi' remark.

CM Chouhan told ANI, "Making such a remark against the world's most popular leader, who lives in the hearts of people, is a grave crime. Rahul Gandhi should answer if this is Congress's policy or strategy. Where is the Congress going?"

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Two more sections 115 and 117 of the IPC have been increased along with sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC. He will be produced before the Pawai court. These are non-bailable sections but it is up to the Court. This is a serious matter."

The Congress party on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to its party leader Raja Pateria for using objectionable and condemnable words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a meeting.

According to the notice, the party asked him to reply within three days as to why he should not be expelled from the party. (ANI)

