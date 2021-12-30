BJP demands strict action against those who 'pressurised' 2008 Malegaon blast case witness

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Nalin Kohli has called for strict action against those who put pressure on a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast and said that the statement by the witness cannot be ignored.

A witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Tuesday had claimed before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the then investigating agency of the case, had tortured and threatened him to take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS leaders.

The witness told the court that he was kept in the office of the ATS office for seven days after the blast and after that, the agency threatened to torture and frame his family members.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29 in 2008. (ANI)