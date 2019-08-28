BJP demands TRS government to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Telangana unit BJP on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day">Telangana Liberation Day every year.

BJP's state unit president Dr K Laxman told ANI: "There has been a demand since the beginning that the Telangana Liberation Day">Telangana Liberation Day must be celebrated by the government. The erstwhile regions of this area, which now falls under Maharashtra and Karnataka, are celebrating the liberation day officially."

Accusing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of not allowing any government to celebrate liberation day, he said: "Be it TRS, Congress or TDP government in the state, they aren't allowed to celebrate the day in the state due to AIMIM's pressure."

He further said: "When India got Independence on August 15, erstwhile Hyderabad state, now Telangana region, wasn't liberated from the Nizam's rule. He did not merge Hyderabad State into Indian Union. He wanted a separate country by the name of Osmanisthan. People united and opposed Nizam."

Telangana Liberation Day">Telangana Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from the Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

