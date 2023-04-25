"BJP did not make smart city but opened drains": Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Ahead of the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the "problems in cities" and said that the party did not make them "smart" in spite of having its own mayors and instead "opened drains".

While addressing a press conference SP chief said, "All the problems in the city are because of BJP. These cities have had mayors from BJP for the maximum and longest duration but still they have not provided smart cities."

"BJP did not make a smart city but opened drains, dug roads and corruption happened in every city. All the buildings that were built are the same. There have been only scams in the name of smart cities," he said.

He claimed that the work done in the cities were done during his tenure as the chief minister and no work was done during the BJP's rule.

"The work that is being seen today in Lucknow is the work of the SP. Samajwadi government gave the metro to Lucknow," Akhilesh Yadav said.



Taking a dig at PM Modi he said, "PM Narendra Modi had built a factory to generate electricity from the garbage in Lucknow itself. But electricity was never generated."

He further said, "They (UP government) ruined the Gomti riverfront along with Varun river. There is no such road where there is no traffic jam. We believe that the cities should be clean. That's why we have put forward our issues".

Earlier on Monday, in a bid to achieve opposition unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav took on the BJP over the issues of unemployment and inflation and said that the opposition leaders are together to help people with their problems.

"BJP is continuously trying to finish the democratic values of the country. We all are here with the people of India to save the country from unemployment, inflation and poverty," former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said in a joint press conference here.

"We want BJP govt to exit so that country can be saved," SP chief added.

The first phase of polling will be held on May 4 for municipal corporation seats including among others PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home constituency Gorakhpur. (ANI)

