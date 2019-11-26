BJP didn't have majority and that is why they did not form govt, says Sharad Pawar

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said that it is a fact that BJP did not have the majority and that is why they did not form government earlier.

Speaking at a press conference in Karad, Pawar said, "It is a fact that BJP didn't have the majority and that is why they did not form the government. They (BJP) had even written to the Governor initially that they don't have the majority and hence would not form the government."

"We have been conducting meetings with our MLAs and our party NCP is not with the BJP in forming the government," he said.

Pawar is in Karad city to attend an event on the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan.

Chavan who passed away in 1984 was the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the division of Bombay State. Chavan served as the chief minister of Maharashtra between 1960-62. (ANI)





