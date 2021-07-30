BJP does not divide people for political gain unlike SP, BSP, Congress; says Union Minister Teni

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Accusing the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress of using caste, religious equations, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP from Lakhimpur Kheri, Ajay Mishra Teni said that they have always divided people for political gains.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Teni said, "These people do politics of caste equation. It is true that the people of SP, BSP and Congress have always been reaching power by dividing people in the name of caste and religion. Bharatiya Janata Party has never done such politics, we do not divide the society on the basis of religion and caste. We demand votes on the basis of our work and support to the people," said the BJP MP.

Speaking about the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Teni said that the BJP will win more than 300 seats and form a government in the state.

"We have worked under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji for the last 7 years and under the leadership of Yogi ji for the last 4.5 years in Uttar Pradesh, in such a way that we have earned the trust of the people. We will win more than 300 seats and form the government in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls," said Teni

Responding to a question on the ruckus created by the Opposition in the Parliament on the Pegasus issue, Teni said that the Opposition is unnecessarily making an issue out of it.

Teni said, "See the kind of negativity and panic the Opposition parties are spreading among the public. They do not want to hear anything positive about the government which is taking the country on the path of progress. There is no issue, they are expanding it unnecessarily. They do not want to listen to the government. The country is moving forward, but they do not like the country moving forward. In such a situation, by disrupting the Parliament, spreading such anarchy, the public will definitely answer it in the upcoming polls."



The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance.

The opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire.

Stating that the new farm laws have been introduced by the Centre for the benefit of the farmers, Teni stated that the laws provide them with options.

Responding to a question that the farmers are now saying that they will make Lucknow like Delhi and put all the issues in front of the public, Teni said, "It is clear that in our country more than 12 crore families are related to agriculture and farmers. Agriculture is the means of livelihood for 70 per cent of people. In such a situation only a few people are sitting on a demonstration here which is not even 5 per cent of our farmers."

He further said, "The laws that we have introduced are for the benefit of the farmers. We have not imposed any restrictions on them through these laws. Instead, we have given options that if the farmers want they can utilise them. It is not mandatory for them to unfollow the current system and follow the options given to them in the laws. The laws only have options for them."

"If they want they can work in the old system, and if not they can work in the new system, then where is the restriction? Where is the need for agitation? We are constantly telling them this but they are not ready to talk. They just say, take back the black law, they do are not able to tell what is black in the law," added Teni.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

