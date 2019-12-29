BJP doesn't want to listen to people's voice: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the ruling BJP does not want to listen to the people's voice.

Gandhi, who was addressing the party workers here during the celebration of 134th foundation day of the Congress party, said: "BJP does not want to listen to the voices of the people."

"Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hatred. In Assam, youth is protesting. In other states, protests are taking place. Why do you have to shoot and kill them," he asked.

Gandhi said that Assam will be run by the people from Assam and not by the remote control held by the practitioners of division and hatred from Nagpur.

Reacting to questions by media on the ongoing protests over CAA and NRC, Gandhi said that these exercises will be more disastrous than the demonetisation in 2016.

"His (PM Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people," he added.

In Delhi, the party held a flag march. Similar marches were organised in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai apart from other state capitals. (ANI)

