BJP doing 'poaching politics' in Madhya Pradesh, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of resorting to "poaching politics" in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

"BJP is putting all its force to bring down the Congress government. They are doing poaching politics. They are luring, threatening our MLAs," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, another Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier stated (roughly translated from Hindi): "The BJP has started the process of bringing the MPs of BSP, Congress, Samajwadi to Delhi. Was BSP MLA Rambai not brought to Delhi by a chartered flight by Bhupinder Singh ji yesterday? Shivraj ji (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) do you want to say something?."

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

