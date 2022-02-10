BJP emerges victorious with pro-incumbency in elections for serving people, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that wherever the BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there has been an environment of "pro-incumbency instead of anti-incumbency".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Prime Minister said he was seeing a wave towards the BJP in the upcoming elections to the five states.

"Wherever the BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, we can witness an environment of pro-incumbency instead of anti-incumbency. The BJP always emerges victorious with pro-incumbency in elections," he said.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question concerning any anti-incumbency faced by the party.

"The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them. The states where we have served, have seen our work. In earlier times, while doing political analysis, the word 'anti-incumbency' got popularised. I believe that in our country, the times have changed but the terminology did not change. The reason is that the previous governments used to get files signed, prioritized (files of) people they favoured, announce schemes keeping elections in mind and sometimes laid the foundation of projects. They never worked towards delivering their promises.

"They used to believe that they have done their work only by announcing schemes. When people don't get to see the work and they keep hearing the announcements, then 'anti-incumbency' is generated. However, when people see efforts, hard work and positive things around them, they believe that if it (development) is taking somewhere else, it will take place at their place too. If a poor got a house, then other people, who are poor, also think that they will get a house as well," he added.

The Prime Minister also made a scathing attack on "dynastic politics" saying "it is a big threat and biggest enemy of democracy" and severely compromises on the talent coming into a political party. (ANI)