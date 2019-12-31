BJP expected to brief foreign media on CAA

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Concerned over the reportage on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in foreign media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to reach out to the foreign press and dispel misgivings about the law that has been duly passed in the recently concluded winter session of Parliament.

Within a week's time, a series of meetings have taken place in the party headquarters to delegate the party postholders' responsibilities to reach out to masses and clear air about the law. Ministers too have been given the charge to address media and concerned influential personalities linked with their ministries.

Sources claim that in one such meeting, BJP working president JP Nadda has asked spokespersons as well as information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to reach out to the foreign press.

"There has been negative reporting about the Indian government on the issue of CAA, NRC, and NPR in few foreign publications. A need is felt to clear any confusion on the issue and clarification be done as opposition too is trying to malign the government over the protests regarding CAA," stated a senior party leader.

Sources also claimed that there is a need to clarify that the act does not bar any foreigner to seek Indian citizenship.

"I believe that the fact that our laws for foreigners seeking citizenship, be it Muslims from any country, have not changed need to be clarified. Article 6 of the Citizenship Act provides for any foreigner seeking citizenship. Those who fulfil the criteria can get the citizenship," stated a senior leader.

The BJP has already reached out to masses to curb protests by sending its elected representatives to put the party's view on the passed bill that has now become an Act.

The party has launched various social media campaigns to dispel misgivings about the said Act which aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had entered the country on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)