BJP expected to get 12-13 seats in Rajya Sabha poll on March 26

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The BJP is expected to get 12 to 13 seats in the election to 55 Rajya Sabha seats, which is scheduled to be held on March 26.

The nomination will be filed from March 6.

With 12 to 13 seats, the BJP's number will increase to 94 or 95 in the Upper House of Parliament. With another round of elections in November, the number will further go up as the party will get some benefit from Uttar Pradesh.

It, however, looks difficult for the BJP to get to a majority mark in the Rajya Sabha.

In the RS polls on March 26, DMK and AIADMK are expected to get three seats each. JDU, BJD, and RJD are expected to get two seats each.

TMC is expected to get 5 seats, YSRCP 4, and TRS is expected to get one seat.

In 2022, the BJP may not expect more seats in the Upper House as Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have a larger number of seats but the BJP is not in power there.

In elections from these three states, the BJP is expected to get 12 to 13 seats. As of now from these three states, the BJP has 21 RS members, which is expected to reduce to half in 2022.

Biennial elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of 55 Rajya Sabha members from 17 states, retiring in April 2020, will be held on March 26, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.

The notification for the poll will be issued on March 6. The last date of filing nominations is March 13.

The polling will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26, which will be followed by the counting of votes at 5 pm.

Out of 55 seats, 7 are from Maharashtra, 4 from Odisha, 6 from Tamil Nadu, 5 from West Bengal, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Telangana, 3 from Assam, 5 from Bihar, 2 from Chhattisgarh, 4 from Gujarat, 2 from Haryana, one from Himachal Pradesh, 2 from Jharkhand, 3 from Madhya Pradesh, one from Manipur, 3 from Rajasthan, and one from Meghalaya. (ANI)