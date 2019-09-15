Representative image
Representative image

BJP eyes 200+ seats in West Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a bid to overthrow Trinamool Congress government (TMC), Bhartiya Janata Party has prepared a plan to win more than 200 seats in West Bengal in the assembly elections slated to be held in 2021.
According to a party source, Home minister Amit shah met Bengal state BJP leaders over the last few days and has decided to form a team of four members on every seat which will include MPs, MLAs and local organisational heads.
"Also, the leader selected for a particular seat will have no past connection with that constituency. For instance, if someone is from Howrah seat, then they will be selected for the Darjeeling seat. Reason for doing so is that the team can prepare fair reports," the source adds.
The teams have also been tasked to prepare a report for each area to see if there is any groupism in the party in order to neutralize it before the elections.
All the teams will start work from October 8 and the leaders will be in their appointed constituency to observe the current situation closely and prepare a concrete report, the source added.
"Reports will be submitted by the BJP core group of Bengal and not by individual leaders. The reports will be discussed with Home Minister Amit shah in the 1st week of November," the source said.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 18 seats against just 6 seats in 2014. After the party's massive win, a lot of TMC local leaders have joined BJP.
BJP is also eying 90 seats in the state which have a majority of the minority vote bank and a special plan for the above-mentioned seats is also under the works.
The party will also start a programme to spread awareness about the significance of National Register of Citizens, the source added.
Also from 15th October till the State elections, the BJP cadets will be protesting from Block to state-level on various issues against the state government and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics, the sources added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:56 IST

Adityanath announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for families...

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the boys who lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Kairana a day earlier.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:52 IST

What Khattar said about NRC is already a law: Hooda

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said there was nothing new in Chief Minister ML Khattar's statement regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be conducted in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:38 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of 11 lives in Andhra...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief at the loss of 11 lives in a boat capsize incident in the Godavari River near Devipatnam village in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:36 IST

President condoles deaths after boat capsizes in East Godavari

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his condolences after 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:35 IST

Economy in a bad shape but BJP carries on with its agenda: Scindia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party's ideology is to carry on with its agenda even if the country reels under economic slowdown.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:26 IST

Amit Shah condoles deaths after boat capsizes in Godavari River

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of 11 people who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:24 IST

IAF receives Spice-2000 'building blaster' bombs

New Delhi (India), Sep 15 (ANI) In a major boost for India's aerial firepower, the Indian Air Force has started receiving the 'building blaster' version of the Balakot air strike-fame Spice-2000 bombs at the Gwalior airbase.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:23 IST

BJP releases book 'Ek Desh-Ek Sanvidhan' for party workers

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday released a book named "Ek Desh-Ek Sanvidhan" (One India-One Constitution) as part of its campaign to seek public support on the Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:56 IST

Haryana: Overall crime rate has gone down by 2.5 pc in August,...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The overall crime rate has gone down by 2.5 per cent in the month of August 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:53 IST

Ensure religious songs are played instead of Bollywood at...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Ensure no religious festival celebration play songs that are not decent for a religious gathering, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarkaryawaha Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi told a gathering of 'Jan Sangathan' on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:29 IST

Jharkhand: CM kicks off plantation drive in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness about a clean environment, Chief Minister Raghubar Das kick off plantation drive and planted tree saplings here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:19 IST

In first 100 days, Modi 2.0 has demonstrated intent to walk the...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday praised the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, which she said, is goal-driven.

Read More
iocl