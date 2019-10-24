Dushyant Chautala
Dushyant Chautala

BJP failed to achieve target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:32 IST

Jind (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to achieve its target of winning 75-plus seats in Haryana Assembly elections.
According to official trends from the Election Commission, BJP is leading on 29 seats followed by Congress on 21, JJP at 10 and nine for others.
"Haryana is moving towards the path of development. (BJP's) 75-plus target has failed," Chautala told ANI here.
Elections for the 90 seats in Haryana Assembly were held on October 21. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:50 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Trains operation hit due to heavy rainfall

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed the east coast of Andhra Pradesh leading to the suspension of train operations in Vizianagaram city on Thursday. Some trains were also cancelled due to heavy downpour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:45 IST

UP bypolls: BJP leading on 6 seats, SP ahead on 2

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): BJP is leading in six constituencies out 11 while Samajwadi party is ahead on two seats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:34 IST

J-K: BSF soldier injured in cross-border shelling by Pak

Mendhar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A BSF soldier suffered minor injuries due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar last night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:26 IST

Congress, BJP neck-to-neck Gujarat Assembly by-polls

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The BJP and Congress party are leading on three seats each in the Gujarat Assembly by-elections, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:26 IST

AgustaWestland: Delhi HC seeks ED, CBI's response on bail plea...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of ED and CBI on a bail application filed by alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, Christian Michel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:26 IST

Maha polls: CM Fadnavis leading on Nagpur South West seat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading with 12,906 votes on Nagpur South West seat. The counting of votes is currently underway for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:22 IST

Bypoll results: NCP ahead in Maharashtra's Satara LS seat, BJP trailing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Initial trends of the Election Commission (EC) suggested that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:14 IST

Puducherry by-polls: Congress wins Kamraj Nagar seat

Puducherry [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian National Congress on Thursday retained its Kamraj Nagar seat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:08 IST

Kerala by-polls: Congress, CPI(M) leading on two seats each

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian National Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading on two seats each in the Kerala Assembly by-polls, as per the official trends on the Election Commission website.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:06 IST

Maharashtra polls: Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter trailing from...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Praniti Shinde, the daughter of former Home Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde is trailing from Solapur Central assembly constituency in Maharashtra, as per initial Election Commission (EC) trends.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:59 IST

After Maharashtra, Haryana we will win in Delhi, Jharkhand too: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that apart from winning the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP will win in upcoming Jharkhand and Delhi polls too.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:51 IST

Karnataka: After criticism from locals, Minister CC Patil visits...

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After being criticised by residents for not visiting flood-affected areas in Gadag district, Cabinet Minister CC Patil on Wednesday reached Sevala Nagar village and talked to people about the problems they face.

Read More
iocl