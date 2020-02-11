BJP failed to connect with people of Delhi: Kapil Mishra on election drubbing

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra on Tuesday hit out at his own party for the defeat in the Delhi elections, saying the BJP failed to connect with the people of the national capital.

Mishra, a former minister in Arvind Kejriwal cabinet who later joined BJP, lost to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by 11,133 votes.

"I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi" Mishra told ANI.

By 4.30 pm, AAP had won on 17 seats and was leading on 46, as per official data. The BJP had bagged one seat and was leading in six. The Congress drew a blank.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today at 21 designated centres. Delhi had gone to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

