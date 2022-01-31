BJP fields Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat4

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat of Mainpuri.

Baghel has filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Baghel is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra and the Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Union government.



Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav also filed his nomination from the Karhal Assembly seat of the Mainpuri district.

Voting in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase of the Assembly polls, although, the nomination process has started here.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

