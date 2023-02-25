BJP files complaint against AAP alleging assault on women councillors in MCD house; AAP to file FIR against BJP

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint against councillors of the Aam Admi Party alleging criminal assault against women councillors of the BJP during the MCD's standing committee election in the Civic Centre.

In the complaint addressed to the Station House Officer of Kamla Market Police Station, BJP leader Meenakshi Sharma alleged the Election Commission representatives duly compiled and declared the results and handed over the same to the Mayor Shelly Oberoi (also the Presiding Officer).

That as per the results, three candidates of BJP and three candidates of AAP won and got elected and one candidate of AAP lost the election, stated the complaint.

The Mayor after being handed over the results by the EC representatives got adamant about recounting and declaring one Valid vote as Invalid, further stated the complaint.

The complaint further alleged that the officers conducting the election requested the Mayor but Mayor withheld the results and in a conspired manner decided to get the recounting done.

When the councillors of BIP objected to the unconstitutional decision of the Mayor then in conspiracy with the Mayor and senior leader of AAP the councillors of AAP present there started shouting and creating a ruckus in the House and suddenly they started beating the women Counsellors of BJP with fists and kicking them, it alleged.

The male counsellors of AAP also hurled abuses at female councillors as well as tried to force upon them creating chaos in the situation in the house.



The complaint further alleged that male counsellors of AAP tried to disrobe the clothes of female counsellors of BJP and my fellow counsellors Suman Kumari(Ward No 16), Alka Raghav (Ward No 203), Meenu Goyal, Ritu Goyal were assaulted by using criminal force to outrage their modesty and senior BIP counsellors were hit when they tried to protect us.

That this whole criminal assault was done with me and my fellow female as well as male counsellors in conspiracy with Mayor Shelly Oberoi to get the political advantage and demoralise the counsellors of BJP, the complaint stated.

Today, Sharma told ANI, "Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. They also touched my neck. A male Councillor did it. They haven't allowed a single House to be sustained. I don't know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal & other masters."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi told ANI that AAP will go to the Kamla Market police station and file an FIR against BJP for an attempt to murder AAP's women councillor.

On Friday, a ruckus broke out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other.

This is the third day of commotion in the House.

Amid political slugfest, the voting process to elect six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place at the Civic Center in the national capital. (ANI)

