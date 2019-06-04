BJP finalises Rajesh Patnekar for Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker

Panaji (Goa) [India] June 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition on Monday finalises the name of Rajesh Patnekar, the BJP MLA from Bicholim, for the post of Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The election for the post of Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly is being held as former Speaker Pramod Sawant was appointed as Chief Minister in March this year.

This comes after the death of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (ANI)

