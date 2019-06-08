BJP fumes over Mamata for not attending NITI Aayog's meeting, says her behaviour is against Bengal's development

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for deciding not to attend NITI Aayog's meeting, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that she does not believe in constitutional institutions and her behaviour has become a hurdle in the development of the state.

"Mamata ji's behaviour and language is not helping West Bengal get respect in any way. Bengal is full of literate people and it is a cultural state but its chief minister's behaviour is very objectionable. This is the reason she has become a hurdle in the development of the state," he told ANI.

"She does not listen to anyone whether it is the Supreme Court, High Court or the central forces. She does not believe in the Indian Constitution. Bengal is ruled by Mamata's constitution," he said.

Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that NITI Aayog has no financial powers to support the state-run schemes and it is fruitless for her to attend the meeting.

On June 15, the first meeting of the Niti Aayog's Governing Council will take place after Modi returned to power. The Governing Council is the apex body of the Aayog and includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials as members.

BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was earlier with TMC, also attacked Banerjee and said if a Chief Minister is not attending the NITI Aayog's meet is against the federal structure.

"She does not have faith in democracy. She does not believe in the Niti Aayog, the Election Commission and the Prime Minister," Roy told ANI.

"This is against the federal structure," he said.

Taking a swipe at Mamata for hiring poll strategist Prashant Kishor for the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Roy said, "This is her style but her brand is over. That is why they have brought Prashant Kishor. Now he will decide which saree he will wear, what will be her hairstyle and what will she speak and eat."

West Bengal witnessed an election that was marred by violence in which BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the previous general elections. (ANI)

