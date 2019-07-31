BJP gears up for J-K Assembly polls, wants elections to be held soon

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): After attending a meeting under the chairmanship of party's national working president JP Nadda, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said the party wants Vidhan Sabha elections in the state to be held soon and workers have been asked to gear up for the same.

"In the meeting, political situation, party's membership drive, security-related issues, ongoing Amarnath Yatra, development works in Jammu and Kashmir, Vidhan Sabha elections in the state were discussed. We want elections to be held soon," Raina told media reporters here.

He said the party discussed strategy for the polls, election campaigning and ways to strengthen booth level preparedness.

The meeting was held with the BJP's core group in Jammu and Kashmir at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

Speaking about the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that extra forces have been deployed in the state to counter terror attacks.

The BJP leader targeted Opposition leaders for questioning security deployment in the state and said: "Those including NCP and PDP have been defeated in the state and their properties have been seized. They would surely target the Centre. There was a requirement to deploy heavy security in the state as per the inputs received from the sources."

Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, along with other state leaders, had met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital and discussed the upcoming Assembly elections.

The delegation discussed the current scenario and reasons behind the Congress' defeat in the state, Mir had told reporters. The leaders also asked Gandhi to make "necessary changes desired by him without any hesitation".

On July 4, the Election Commission had announced that the election schedule for the conduct of Assembly polls in the state will be announced after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra.

"Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws/rules etc. have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later this year," read a statement from EC. (ANI)

