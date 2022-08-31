BJP gears up to celebrate PM Modi's 72nd birthday with reach out to various sections

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 and blood donation camps and cleanliness drives are likely to be held along with social service in Dalit settlements.

The party has formed a committee led by general secretary Arun Singh to formulate an outline for the programmes.

On the occasion of PM Modi's 72nd birthday, BJP will organize programmes across the country.



According to party sources, the party will organize programmes for 15 days from September 17 to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sources said blood donation camps, social service in Dalit settlements, cleanliness drives and various other programmes will be included in the birthday celebrations.

BJP Yuva Morcha and Kisan Morcha will also organise several programmes during the fortnight.

Last year, BJP had aimed to make the birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

With over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, India created a world record of the highest number of COVID jabs in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday last year. (ANI)

