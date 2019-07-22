BJP General Secretary Rao accuses Congress-JD(S) of murdering democracy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday accused the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka of murdering democracy by repeatedly postponing the trust vote in the state Legislative Assembly.

"The congress-JD(S) coalition government is violating the constitution. Democracy is being murdered. The government does not have the majority. They are in the minority so they are postponing the trust vote. This is unacceptable," Rao told ANI.

The trust vote was scheduled for today after the coalition government in the state had failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trial of strength on Friday.

"The governor should immediately take actions to save democracy. The speaker is misusing his power and maligning the democratic setup," Rao said.

Dissing the allegations of horse-trading by the BJP in the state, the leader said, "the dissident MLAs directly approached the Supreme Court and the court heard the matter. The BJP is not involved in this in any manner."

"It is yet to be seen how long the governor waits to take a decision," he added.

The Congress-JDS government fell into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition, including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned so far. (ANI)

