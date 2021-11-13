BJP government incapable of protecting the nation, says Rahul Gandhi after terror attack on Assam Rifles convoy

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Following the terrorist attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur in which five soldiers and two of their family members were killed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre saying that it is incapable of protecting the nation.

"The terrorist attack on the army convoy in Manipur once again proves that the Modi government is incapable of protecting the nation. My condolences to the martyrs and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice," tweeted the Congress leader.

An Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and child as well as four of his colleagues were killed in a massive ambush staged by unidentified terrorists in the Thinghat area in Manipur on Saturday morning.

The insurgents ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including the Colonel and his family, said an official statement of Director General, Assam Rifles.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," mentioned the statement.



The wife and 8-year-old son of the Commanding Officer, also lost their lives in the incident, according to the statement.

Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.

Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack.

"The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," tweeted the Defence Minister.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also condemned the attack on Assam Riffle's convoy. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed a few personnel including the CO and his family at Churachandpur today. The State forces and Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice." (ANI)

