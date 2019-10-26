UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event in Ayodhya on Saturday. Photo/ANI
BJP governments living up to concept of Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh have been living up to the concept of Ram Rajya for the last five years.
Speaking on the occasion of grand 'Deepotasava' celebration here, Yogi said the state and the Central governments have delivered many welfare schemes at the grassroots without any discrimination, which he described as important values under the Ram Rajya.
Describing the concept of Ram Rajya, he said: "It is a system wherein there is no discrimination on the basis of region, religion, caste or creed. There is no place of any type of pain."
"We are delivering the government schemes to every section of society including poor, farmer, and youths as per the concept of Ram Rajya," he said.
He said the Centre and the state governments have delivered many public welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Yojna Awas without any discrimination.
The Chief Minister said his government was living the concept of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam,' saying that the new India neither disturbs any other nation unnecessarily nor it spares them when they mess up with our country.
"We deem the world as our family. But when someone messed up with us, our leadership gave a befitting reply to them. It is a matter of pride for us," he said.
Yogi said India is emerging as a world leader under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Chief Minister cited a couplet from Kalidas' 'Ram Charit Manas' to compare Ayodhya with heaven and vowed to make the temple city as is described in the 'Ram Charit Manas.'
He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for popularising India's culture in the world by celebrating 'Deepotsava' in Ayodhya, 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi, grand organisation of 'Kumbh' in Prayagraj and by popularising Yoga.
Earlier, Yogi laid the foundation stone and inauguration several development projects worth Rs 226 crore here.
Veena Kumar Bhatnagar, a minister in Fiji government, was the chief guest at the programme. Union Minister Prahlad Patel and Governor Anandi Ben Patel were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. (ANI)

