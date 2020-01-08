BJP govt coming soon in WB, says Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday exuded confidence that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not rule the state for long as BJP will form the government.

"West Bengal actors and intellectuals have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). But Mamata Banerjee has no other issue to hide her failures and this is why she is creating confusion regarding the new law," said Hussain while speaking to ANI.

"I want to tell that Mamata government will not be there for longer as BJP government is coming soon in the state," he said.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had reiterated that CAA, National Population Register, and National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in West Bengal and if anyone tries to snatch the right of an individual, they will have to go over her 'body'.



"If anyone comes and asks you for your details, do not give. Also, CAA, NPR, NRC will not be implemented here. If anyone comes to snatch your right, then they will have to go over my body," Banerjee had said at a rally here.



The TMC supremo has been a vocal opponent of the CAA and NRC and has made it clear that it will be not implemented in the state.

For quite some time, she has been organising mega rallies against the CAA and the NRC and has launched attacks on the BJP-led Central government over these issues.



Several protests have erupted across the country over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

