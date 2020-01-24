BJP govt didn't provide adequate funds for development, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday accused the previous BJP led state government of not providing appropriate funds for development in the state.

"The earlier government cut back on the funds and that is why it did not reach the people. Nowhere did the money reach properly, at some places less was received while in others more than what was needed arrived," Pawar told reporters here.

He further said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is working with a special focus on eradicating unemployment and farmers' issues.

"The most important topics in the state right now are those of employment to the youth and solving the farmers' crisis and we are working on both the fronts," Pawar said.

He added that the government is seeking to develop tourist spots in and around the state for promoting tourism, which will generate employment.

Pawar said, "The tourists can also stay at all the government guest houses. The tourist spots will be developed which will lead to more revenue for the government." (ANI)

