BJP govt does not believe in mere sloganeering but taking actions: Union Minister Pradhan

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't believe in mere sloganeering, but in "taking actions and bringing results" with the spirit of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikaas'.

He said this while speaking to reporters on the second day of the National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party here.

"Our government does not believe in mere sloganeering, but in taking actions and bringing results. We work with passion; collective work for the welfare of all is our goal and underlying philosophy. In the last eight years, under the leadership of PM Modi, work is going on to create an inclusive society," said the minister.

After coming to power in 2014, the Prime Minister had said that he would work with the spirit of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikaas', and it has been proved with the works undertaken by the government.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for the efficient policies of the government, he said, "Even in the difficult situation of the world, the society is being empowered due to the clarity of thoughts and successful implementation of efficient policies of Modiji."

He said that the Modi Government is very concerned about the development of the farmers and has ensured that they get appropriate prices for their produce.

"The welfare of the farmers has been brought about through various policies and reform measures initiated by the government," he added.

Commenting on the infrastructure development projects undertaken by the BJP government, Pradhan said that projects like Bharat Mala, Sagar Mala, Dedicated Freight Corridor, UDAAN Scheme, Bharat Broadband Network have upped the development and growth in the infrastructure capacities of 21st century India.

"In New India, the one who wears Hawaai Chappal can also sit in the Hawaai Jahaaz," he said.



The development of In-Land Waterways is also being done at a fast pace. "Cruise Tourism in India is not merely in the books anymore! It has now become a sheer reality!," said the Minister.

Eklavya Vidyalayas are running educational courses for tribal children in remote areas. Reservation has also been arranged for economically weaker sections to empower them, he said.

Thanking the PM for the ongoing construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he also discussed the development of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Kedarnath Dham.

While speaking on the job and entrepreneur sector, the minister said, the youth of the country are becoming "job creators from job seekers through the initiative of Startup India."

Praising the development of CoWIN App during covid duration, he said, "With the help of this app, you just receive the jab, and within seconds, you get the digital certificate in your gadget. It is an unprecedented kind of achievement in the digital world".

Notably, an app like CoWIN nowhere existed in the world, he said

"We sent Covid vaccines to foreign nations. In 2014, India's economy was at 10th spot, now it has come to 5th spot. During Covid pandemic we made sure that nobody should remain hungry & distributed grains", the minister said.

Pradhan continued, "Direct Benefit transfers worth Rs 22.6 lakh crores were given to beneficiaries. India has been strengthened & became self-reliant due to our economic policy".

He said that Vocal for Local, One District, One Product have now become the basic principle and policies of the government. (ANI)

