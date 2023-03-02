BJP govt doesn't run away from problems like previous regimes: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government accepts problems as challenges and adopts a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and crime.

Attacking the Opposition during the discussion on the budget in the State Assembly, CM Yogi said, "As the Leader of the Opposition spoke, he seemed pleased to have pushed UP to the last position. Everyone is aware of why UP was going down before 2017. There are two ways to fix the issue-- 'Bhaag lo ya phir bhaag lo' (Either face the challenge or run away)."

CM Yogi continued his criticism by saying, "Either accept the issues as a challenge and work to resolve them like our government has in the past six years, or 'run away' like the seat of the Leader of the Opposition is 'vacant' right now."

During the session, CM Yogi thanked all the 134 members who took part in the discussion on the budget and also answered the questions and allegations of Akhilesh Yadav with facts.

CM Yogi stated that everyone has a responsibility for such a sizable state.

"All of us are sitting here as the representatives of 25 crore people. The leader of the Opposition said that proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crores would have surfaced if we had gone to Davos. That indicates that he believes proposals have arrived," the Chief Minister told the House.



He said the proposals, totalling Rs 34.09 lakh crore, are a reflection of the public's trust in the government and its credibility.

"Why did not this come before 2017? The people of the state and the world would not have forgotten the incident of 2013 when they had gone to Harvard for a presentation on Kumbh and 'Chachajan' had to go through an investigation. Where did we take the state? Results would have been different if there had been an effort to advance UP in any one field," the Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at the Leader of the Opposition, he said, "Earlier you used to issue manifestos. Despite major announcements, nothing happened. In 2016, you had announced to give one crore each to Rio de Janeiro Olympics players, including PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar. Nothing was done in six months, and then the public rejected you. We provided the amount on behalf of the state government. What did you do apart from making announcements? We make resolutions and act on that basis."

He said the Yamuna Expressway Authority (YEIDA) suffered a loss of Rs 642 crore till 2016, but after that, it turned a profit. "It is been stated that whoever travels to Noida will not return to power. I travelled to Noida, and the leader of the opposition said that I would definitely not return to power. I had faith that I would return," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said the revenue earlier used to come to Rs 86,000 crore. This time, the total revenue is expected to reach Rs 2.30 lakh crores by March 31. GST was Rs 49,000-51,000 crores in 2016, now it is going to cross 1.24 lakh crore.

The mafia used to rule the state excise before 2017. The state got a little more than Rs 12,000 crores from state excise, and this time 45,000 crores is going to come. Who did this money go to? Aise he koi England mein hotel aur Australia mein tapu (island) thode na khareeda jaa raha hai," he added.

Appreciating the budget, CM Yogi said that within the last six years, the size of UP's budget has more than doubled. The budget was Rs 3,400 crores in 2016-17, this time it was more than double ie more than 6,900 crores. "It represents the expansion of UP's economy. It represents growth progress in GDP, but growth in capita income. This journey of UP is based on public trust," added CM Yogi. (ANI)

