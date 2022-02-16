BJP govt followed footsteps of Sant Ravidas, ensured everyone has food during COVID: PM Modi

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured that everyone has food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a public rally in Pathankot, PM Modi said, "We have the same "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" principle. For our government, the betterment of the poor is the most pertinent task. The world has been affected by the COVID pandemic but the BJP government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured everyone gets food. Despite the pandemic, India is giving free ration to crores of citizens including the poor of Punjab. We made all the efforts and ensured that no one is left hungry. Even in big countries, people have no food but we have given food to people and ensured that. This is holy service for me."

"Vaccine has become a boon for the country as we made sure free vaccines for all. The economy has also improved because of the vaccines and our government has prioritised it," he said.

The Prime Minister said that more than 95 per cent of the people have already been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and work is in progress to administer the second dose at a fast pace. With the vaccine, the countrymen have got a huge protective shield to fight against Corona, he added.

He said that the BJP government also provided free of cost COVID vaccine to all people.

"We went from village to village and worked day and night to save the lives of the countrymen and we did what the world could not do," he said.

"I came to Pathankot on a scooter and train. People from Pathankot were so kind that they brought food for me in lunchboxes," he added.

The Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti in Pathankot. (ANI)