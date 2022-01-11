BJP govt freed UP from goons, riots; people with 'prejudiced mindset' should decide if they still want to support '3 brotherhood' : Naqvi

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that people with a "prejudiced mindset" have to now decide whether they want to support the "three brotherhood" of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party or stand by the Bharatiya Janata Party that worked to free the state from goons and rioters.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works for the development of all sections of the society. It believes in good governance. BJP government has worked to free Uttar Pradesh from goons and rioters. There is peace and harmony in the state."

"But yes there are several people with prejudice mindset want BJP to make goons and riots away from Uttar Pradesh but they will not support the party. There is still some time, they can introspect whether to support the 'three brotherhood' or stand by the BJP," added the union minister.



Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats. (ANI)

