BJP govt has done everything contrary to Gandhian teachings: Congress

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday hit out at BJP-led government on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, saying it has done "everything contrary to the Gandhian teachings" and the very grain of the government was "anti-poor, disadvantaged and the oppressed".
In a statement issued by party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, the party said that Gandhi's philosophy was more relevant than ever in a strife-torn world.
The party said that Gandhi was the "ideological anchor of the nation and of the Congress Party" and his legacy of "non-violence, co-existence, compassion, truth, environmental sustainability and economic self-reliance" have not only shaped India's nationhood but those of many across the world.
Taking a veiled dig at BJP and the Sangh parivar, the statement said, "Though it took them more than 50 years, some political parties and disparate ideological proponents seem to have realised the importance of Gandhiji - his philosophies and teachings today."
"It is a welcome step on their part, amounting to penance and should not be criticised. The question is how much of it is real or posturing? Whether its misappropriation purely for political benefits or there is a real change of heart, will be seen in future," the Congress said.
"The BJP and its government have done everything contrary to the Gandhian teachings and whatever the Mahatma stood for. Barring high-sounding schemes surrounding orchestrated events that aim only at electoral benefits, the very grain of this government is anti-poor, disadvantaged and the oppressed," the statement said.
It said that atrocities on Dalits have been raising and the massive "loan write-offs and recapitalisation exercises were aimed mainly to benefit large crony corporates".
"Economic policies are driven to provide relief to the owners rather than to the workers. NCRB data is hidden because it will bring forth the numbers of farmers' suicide. However, the government pretends everything is fine," the party said.
Alleging that institutions were crumbling, the statement said, "Election Commission is acting as a subordinate government department commuting sentences awarded by the court."
"Agencies are used to cow down opponents. These are some of the new normals that the present government has created as the benchmark in the land of Gandhi," the release said.
It said Congress, which has given its life and blood in making the country, will be out tomorrow in full force, guided by the Gandhian ideals to "take on oppressive and anti-people government". (ANI)

