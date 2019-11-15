BJP govt in Karnataka may collapse if disqualified MLAs get defeated in by-polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the BJP, stating that the BS Yeddyurappa-led government in Karnataka may collapse if disqualified MLAs get defeated in the ensuing Assembly by-polls in the state.

"In the by-polls, not all disqualified MLAs will be elected back. In one or two exceptional cases, they will win. When they will be defeated, the BJP government will not remain in a firm position. Thus, the BJP has to take some steps to save its government," Kharge said while speaking to ANI.

Lambasting at BJP for "horse-trading" of rebel JDS-Congress MLAs, he said: "BJP has promised earlier that it will give tickets and make minister to those MLAs who have joined BJP after quitting JDS and Congress."

"It is a game of money. Some were given warning of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. BJP is just ridiculing the constitution and moving away with the oath it has taken to strengthen the democracy," he said.

On Thursday, BJP had released the first list of candidates for the upcoming December 5 Karnataka by-polls figuring the names of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) camp who was disqualified earlier this year.



The names were declared a day after the Supreme Court upheld their disqualification but said they can fight elections. Fifteen out of 17 Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. (ANI)

