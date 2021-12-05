BJP govt in UP gave 4.5 lakh jobs in 4.5 years, says CM Adityanath

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Launching an attack on the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there were no new jobs during the SP regime while the BJP-led UP government has given 4.5 lakh jobs in the last four and a half years and no one can question that.

Speaking during the inauguration of various developmental projects in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, Yogi slammed Samajwadi Party and said, "There were no jobs for the youths in the state under the regime of SP. In the last four and a half years, our government has given jobs to 4.5 lakh youths. No one can question the recruitments. Earlier there were only 12 medical colleges. We are building 33 government medical colleges in the state."

Uttar Pradesh CM appreciated the farmers of Chandauli for setting a record in the production of black rice.

Speaking at the event in Chandauli, Yogi said, "In the last three years, with efforts and dedication, 2,400 farmers are cultivating black rice on 2,100 hectares. They are developing this place as an export hub."

Yogi announced the beautification of Chandauli. He said, "India's culture and spiritual journey has helped India to lead in the humanitarian ground. We are here to initiate the beautification of the Baba Keenaram's Chandauli."

Yogi further slammed the opposition and said that when the opposition was given the chance they were deeply rooted in casteism. By robbing the money which was meant for welfare, they were defaming caste and initiating loot and chaos in the state. We brought about law and order and ended the mafia."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged lathi charge on the teachers who were taking out a candle march in Lucknow.

Yadav said, "The previous government led by the SP was distributing laptops to the students while the present regime is resorting to lathi." (ANI)