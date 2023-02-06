BJP govt is like East-India Company, says Mehbooba Mufti; compares J-K with Palestine, Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and compared Kashmir with Palestine alleging that the government is like an "East-India Company", adding that it wants to make Jammu and Kashmir "like Afghanistan".

Referring to the anti-encroachment drive in J-K, Mufti said that Palestine is "better", adding that the condition in Kashmir is "worse".

"Earlier we used to think that BJP has taken a cue from what Israel does with Palestine but now they have left it behind, they want to make J-K like Afghanistan," Mufti said.

"I compare it with Palestine because the BJP govt is like an 'East-India Company' in Kashmir, in the entire country...Palestine is still better, their people talk, here it's even worse, people's houses are being demolished by bulldozer," she added.



The PDP chief alleged that the BJP "weaponized" its majority to "bulldoze" the Constitution, while referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"BJP weaponized their brute majority to bulldoze the Constitution of the country, they've weaponized media to crush the voice of dissent and judiciary as well," she said.

Comparing "Kashmir with Afghanistan" where the Taliban is in power, Mufti alleged that the BJP has outsourced Kashmiris' lands.

"If you go to Kashmir, you'll find it like Afghanistan because bulldozer is there. They've (BJP) outsourced our jobs, lands & minerals. ED and NIA are being used against journalists and politicians in the country," she alleged.

"Crooks, conmen are being given 45,000-hectare land while the people of Kashmir are being driven out of their land on the pretext of anti-encroachment drive," the PDP chief added. (ANI)

